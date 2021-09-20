Arrest after three police injured in Fermanagh traffic stop

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences after three police officers sustained injuries during a routine traffic operation in Co Fermanagh at the weekend.

The incident took place in Omagh on Sunday evening.

In a statement issued on Monday, a PSNI spokeswoman said: "Police on patrol at approximately 9.30pm on the Circular Road stopped a vehicle and spoke to the driver.

“A check of police records revealed that he was disqualified from driving."

They added: “Upon being arrested, the male attempted to make off on foot; officers pursued, and whilst attempting to restrain him, he struck out, assaulting multiple officers and damaging a police vehicle."

The man has been subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified, using a motor vehicle without insurance, assault on police, resisting police and disorderly behaviour.