Arrest after woman (20) is forced into car and driven away in Co Armagh

A 35-year-old man has been arrested following reports that a woman was forced into a car in Co Armagh on Thursday.

It’s understood the 20-year-old victim was pulled into the vehicle in the Carrick Vista area of Bessbrook and driven away just before 4.15pm yesterday.

The car and occupants were subsequently located by police in Camlough at around 6.25pm and the male driver, who is known to the victim, was arrested. He remains in custody at present.

Detective Sergeant Chris Fleming is asking anyone who witnessed what happened or who has information that could assist police enquiries to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1336 08/12/22.

Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.