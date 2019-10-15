Arrest after woman threatened with boiling water in front of children during Belfast burglary

Police have arrested a man in connection with a Chinese supermarket robbery and an incident at a Belfast home which saw a woman threatened with boiling water unless she handed over cash.

Police said the woman's two young children have been having nightmares as a result of the incident..

Detectives arrested the 36-year-old man in the Shore Road area in the north of the city on Tuesday.

He was detained on suspicion of robbery, aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit and indictable offence.

The arrest was in relation to two investigations.

During an aggravated burglary at a house in the Downview Gardens area on Friday September 20, three masked men forced their way into a property. A woman, who was at home with two young children, was pushed to the floor.

She was threatened with violence and a kettle was boiled with threats made to pour this over her before she handed over the money, police said.

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: "This extremely frightening incident took place in front of the woman’s two young children and left her afraid for both her own life and the safety of her children. I have no doubt that her two little ones will now be having nightmares about these dangerous masked men."

During a robbery of a Chinese wholesale supermarket in Duncrue Street in August a woman was grabbed by the throat and ordered to open a safe and a till by three men armed with a hatchet and bolt cutter. Another man is though to have waited outside the premises.

A substantial sum of money was taken.

Detective Inspector Breenan added: “Both of these incidents were deeply distressing to the two women involved. Both of our investigations remain ongoing and I continue to appeal to anyone with information, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in either of the areas, to get in touch.

"Contact us on 101 or alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”