Arrest and drug seizure linked to West Belfast UDA

A man has been arrested and quantities of Class A and B drugs seized in a police operation linked to suspected West Belfast UDA criminality.

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) assisted by officers from the Tactical Support Group searched two properties - one in West Belfast and one in North Belfast on Tuesday, December 14.

During the searches a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs was recovered, along with a significant quantity of cash.

A 45 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including importing a controlled drug.

Detective Inspector O’Neill said: “Today’s arrest, and drugs seizure, reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguarding local people.

“We will continue to work with communities and our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to disrupt those involved in such criminal activities and reduce the harm they cause in our communities."

On Tuesday evening the 45 year old man was released on bail pending further police enquiries.