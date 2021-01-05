Arrest and drugs found after police car involved in Belfast crash

While responding to the report of an incident at around 9pm, their vehicle was involved in a collision with a silver Volkswagen Golf on Oxford Street.

As officers were dealing with the collision, police said a small quantity of drugs were recovered and the driver of the other vehicle, a 25-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of offences, including driving while unfit through drink or drug, taking a motor vehicle without authority and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

He remains in custody on Monday morning.

The police car involved, a black Skoda, collided with the front of the Golf. It was later taken away on a recovery truck.