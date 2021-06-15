Arrest as man hospitalised with head injury in Belfast Limestone Road incident

A 26-year old man has been arrested after a man was hospitalised with a head injury in an incident in north Belfast on Tuesday morning.

Police said they received a report a man entered a parked car on the Limestone Road at around 1.20am.

When officers arrived at the scene they discovered a an unconscious man with a head injury at the junction of the Limestone Road and North Queen Street.

The man was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment, while a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken into custody for questioning.

A PSNI spokesperson said they are investigating the incident and appealed for anyone with any information to come forward.

"Officers are working to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would appeal to anyone who was in the Limestone Road area at around 1.20am, and who may have witnessed or captured the incident on dash-cam, to contact police in Tennent Street on 101 quoting reference number 71 15/06/21,” they said.

"You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”