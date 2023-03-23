Arrest made after £25k cannabis factory found in NI village

A man has been arrested and £25k worth of Class B drugs have been seized after the discovery of a suspected cannabis factory in Co Down.

Detectives conducted the raid of a shed in the village of Scarva this afternoon (Thursday).

Local Policing Team and Neighbourhood officers discovered a number of grow tents set up inside before removing all plants and a number of electronic items from the scene.

A 47-year-old suspect has been detained on suspicion of several offences, including cultivation of cannabis and remains in police custody.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

“Our investigation into this incident is ongoing, and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1053 of 23/03/23.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”