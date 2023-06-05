Arrest made and man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorcycle in Co Antrim

Police have appealed for information.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving following a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Co Antrim .

One man was hospitalised as a result of the collision, which took place in Bushmills on Sunday June 4 at around 4.45pm.

“Police received a report of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle in the Whitepark Road area of Dunseverick,” said a spokesperson.

"One man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, while a second man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1500 of 04/05/23.”