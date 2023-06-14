Arrest made as videos circulate of masked man with ‘machete’

A 23-year-old man has been arrested.

Police in Coleraine have arrested a 23-year-old man following the report of a man being armed with a knife in the Bushmills Road area this morning.

Police in Coleraine have arrested a 23-year-old man following the report of a man being armed with a knife in the Bushmills Road area this morning.

Police in Coleraine have arrested a 23-year-old man following the report of a man being armed with a knife in the Bushmills Road area this morning.

This is the terrifying moment a masked man brandishing what appears to be a machete remonstrated with members of the public in Co Londonderry.

Passers-by in Coleraine can be seen backing away from the individual, who is clad all in black and is carrying a backpack as well as the blade.

His face is covered with a balaclava and he appears to be wearing a second mask underneath.

Man arrested in Coleraine after wielding large knife on street

The man can be heard shouting “bring it on” as he backs off in the direction of the train station close to the Bushmills Road area of the town, waving the blade in one hand and carrying the backpack in the other.

Further videos of the incident have also been circulating on social media.

Police confirmed a 23-year-old man had been arrested as a result of the incident.

"Police in Coleraine have arrested a 23-year-old man following the report of a man being armed with a knife in the Bushmills Road area this morning,” said a spokesperson.