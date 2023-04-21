Arrest made following police terrorism unit search of property in Derry

A man has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit have today arrested a man following the search of a property in the Creggan area of Derry/Londonderry.

Detective Inspector O’Flaherty said: “A 41 year old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act following the search of a house in the Creggan area as part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

“He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is being questioned by detectives.”