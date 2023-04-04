Arrest of Sinn Fein councillor to be probed by Police Ombudsman

A Sinn Fein councillor who was arrested in connection with a reported assault at his home last month has asked the Police Ombudsman to look into the incident.

Sheamus Greene was arrested on St Patrick’s Day at around 6.30am after allegations were made by a man who had been arrested following an altercation with Mr Greene on March 12.

Through his solicitor, Mr Greene indicated he would be contacting the Police Ombudsman about the incident, with the Ombudsman’s office confirming a report had been received.

“We have now received a complaint in relation to an incident in Brookeborough on March 12,” said a spokesperson.

Mr Greene’s work phone was also seized as part of the investigation after the man made what solicitor Conor Sally described as “outrageous allegations” that both Mr Greene and Fermanagh Sinn Fein had threatened to kill him via Facebook Messenger.

“My client told police that both Facebook accounts were neither his account, nor the account of Fermanagh Sinn Fein, and that they appeared to have been falsely created. Requests were also made by him for police to verify the IP addresses of where the posts originated,” said Mr Sally.

“My client denied the allegations made against him in the strongest possible terms and I made representations about the failure of the PSNI to make relevant inquiries and the failings within the investigative process.

“Representations were also made about the arrest being politically motivated and also made weeks prior to an election wherein my client’s council phone was seized, preventing constituents contacting him and furthermore impacting on his election campaign.”

The PSNI rejected any suggestion that the arrests were politically motivated.

Mr Greene is a school bus driver and a hill farmer who has been a councillor since 2011.

Sinn Fein have been contacted for comment.