Arrest over Belfast water pipe bogus caller

The PSNI received reports of a man who claimed to be checking water pipes while attempting to gain access to houses in Galwally Park.

"Thanks to an excellent description from a member of the public and proactive policing, local officers quickly located and arrested a male on suspicion of a number of offences including fraud and possession of class A and B drugs. He is currently in custody helping with our enquiries," said Chief Inspector Christian Bradley.

"I want to thank the public for reporting these incidents to us so quickly. I would also ask anyone who has information which may assist our investigation to get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 492 of 10/09/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

Chief Inspector Bradley added: "We want to keep everyone safe in our community, so I would appeal to householders to be aware of cold callers coming to your door and to always request identification and not to be afraid to do this as legitimate callers will not be offended and should have identification on display or available.

"Remember that it is your home, so it is okay not to open the door if you have any concerns. You could also speak to the person through the door or window, without actually opening the door to them. Ask for ID as Legitimate callers will not be offended and should be carrying official ID.

"Not all cold callers are rogue traders, but some are. Report any activity that raises your suspicions to police immediately on 101, or 999 in an emergency. This is a good way to alert us so we can investigate - and will help deter criminals and reduce crime in your area.

"You might have seen an unusual vehicle parked or travelling on a road in your area, or strangers calling at houses. Remember that these could well be criminals checking out what's on offer, and the level of security at people’s homes. Take a note of the vehicle registration number and a description of any vehicles that cause you any concern and pass that information onto police straight away. I would also appeal to neighbours and relatives to be aware of those who may be vulnerable and report suspicious activity on their behalf."