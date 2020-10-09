Arrests after cocaine factory uncovered in Cookstown

Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit seize suspected cocaine at drugs manufacturing factory in Cookstown.

Police have seized cocaine estimated to be worth £600,000 after a drugs factory was uncovered in Cookstown.

Detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit executed the planning operation on Thursday night and seized quantities of drugs.

A large quantity of drugs paraphernalia, £10,000 in cash and a high-end car were also seized.

Three men aged 25, 27, 28 were arrested by police for a number of drug related offences.

Police said men were actively manufacturing and preparing drugs for distribution and wearing chemical suits when police arrived.

Detective Superintendent Zoe McKee said: “The operation also involved five searches within the last 24 hours of residential and commercial premises in the Mid Ulster area, where a significant number of children’s party equipment and other leisure equipment and vehicles were seized.

“This demonstrates the range of criminality this organised crime gang, which operates on an international scale, is involved in.

“I believe our actions have significantly disrupted the crime gang’s activities.

“The scale and nature of the operation has demonstrated the capacity, capability and intention of the gang, which is to cause fear and harm to individuals, local communities and wider society. They seek to profit from exploiting vulnerable people.

“Drugs cause significant harm. Not only do they pose a risk to the lives of people who take them, but also to their families who deal with the distressing fall out associated with drugs, including debt and intimidation.

"People who bring these drugs into our communities do not care about this pain and misery, instead they only care about the significant profits they can make.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland will continue its relentless pursuit of those engaged in drugs criminality."

Mid Ulster DUP MLA Keith Buchanan has praised the PSNI operation.

He said: “I would like to congratulate those officers involved in the careful planning and implementing of the successful search this morning which removed £500,000 of cocaine from our area.

"Tackling illegal drugs and clamping down on those who deal in potential death and addiction is to be commended. The use of such drugs can be fatal and helps put money into the pockets of uncaring dealers and suppliers.

I would encourage members of the public to report any suspicions of drug activity to the PSNI, action may not be immediate, but even the smallest piece of information could be the missing link that completes a case and can lead to planned searches and possible arrests."

Anyone who may have information that could assist police in taking drugs off the streets has been asked to call police on 101.