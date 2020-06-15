Arrests after guns found in Derry security alert

Separate Belfast incident declared a hoax

Police at the scene of a security alert on Waterloo Street in Derry. Credit: Leona O'Neill

Two people have been arrested after a security alert in Londonderry in which suspected guns were found.

Police received a report of firearms at an address in Waterloo Street in the city shortly before 5am on Monday morning.

Officers responded and, as a precaution, the Army bomb squad called in to examine the items, which have been taken away for further examination.

As a result Waterloo Street was closed for a time, however, it has since been reopened.

A man, aged 24, and a woman, aged 28, were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and they both remain in police custody at this time.

Police thanked residents for their patience during the disruption.

Meanwhile a number of homes in west Belfast were evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious object on Springifeld Avenue.

The object was examined and declared a hoax, and was taken away for further examination.

Springfield Avenue has been reopened.

UPDATE: On Tuesday, June 16 police confirmed the man and woman were released on police bail pending further investigation.