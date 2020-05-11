Arrests after man beaten with wheel brace and machete in Belfast attack

Police seal off Divis Street in west Belfast following an incident on May 10th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Two people have been arrested after a man was beaten with a wheel brace and a machete in an attack in Belfast.

The 28-year-old was set upon in the Divis Street area by two men on Sunday evening at around 8.30pm, police said.

The men made off in a black-coloured BMW car that was driven by a woman.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for a suspected fracture to his arm and lacerations to his head.

A 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remain in police custody.

Police appealed for anyone with information to contact detectives at Musgrave police station on 101, quoting reference 1800 10/05/20.

Alternatively, information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.