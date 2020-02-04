Arrests after stolen car crashes during police chase in Belfast

Three teenagers have been arrested after a stolen car crashed during a police pursuit in Belfast.

Police said the car, an Audi A5, was stolen from a house in the Cloona Park area of Dunmurry sometime 10.30pm on Monday and 8.30am on Tuesday.

The car was later spotted in the Glenbawn area, where it failed to stop for police, who then gave chase.

It then crashed into two cars and came to a halt in the Upper Dunmurry Lane area.

Pictures from the scene show the crashed Audi and a man on the ground being arrested.

Inspector Steven Weatherald said: “Three males, two aged 17 and one aged 14, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences. They remain in police custody at this time.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or who may have captured footage on their dash cam to contact police on 101 quoting reference 697 of 04/02/20."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.