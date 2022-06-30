Arrogant Muckamore medics rejected my concerns, says ex-patient’s relative

A relative of a former patient at Muckamore Abbey Hospital has accused doctors of acting with “professional arrogance” after he raised concerns about the care his loved one was receiving.

The brother-in-law of the ex-patient, who had Down’s syndrome and died in 2011, told the Muckamore Abbey Hospital Inquiry that his relative was “terrified” at the prospect of being sent to the facility because of its “bad reputation”.

He also described the ward his relative was admitted to as a “prison” that had bars on the windows.

The man said and his wife believed that their loved one had been inappropriately prescribed medication for schizophrenia after he was diagnosed with depression.

The witness, who requested anonymity for his family, referred to his loved one as “the wee man” while giving evidence, and said he and his wife only agreed to allow his brother-in-law to be admitted to Muckamore after they were told he would be sectioned if they did not give permission.

“If you get someone sectioned, it’s a hell of a job to get someone back out of it,” he told the public inquiry yesterday.

“We didn’t feel it was voluntary in any meaningful sense of the word at all.”

He said he and his family were opposed to his brother-in-law being admitted to Muckamore because they believed any concerns relating to his behaviour were caused by issues in his supported living accommodation and significant life events, such as the deaths of his parents.

“I kept saying there was no problem at home, only in the institutional setting,” he added.

“There was no medical or psychiatric reason for him to be there [at Muckamore].”

The witness also told the inquiry that Muckamore “had a bad reputation amongst the learning disability community” and that his relative had always said he never wanted to be admitted to the hospital.

He explained: “It wasn’t a place to go — it’s where bad people went.

“He was very firm about that. He was terrified about going there in the first place. He said, ‘I don’t go there. I’m not bad’.

“I think it had a bad reputation. If you don’t behave yourself, you’ll end up in Muckamore — that’s the reputation it had [in] the professional community.

“He [his brother-in-law] was absolutely clear he didn’t want to go. His understanding was that’s where bad people went and he wasn’t bad.”

He said his brother-in-law, who was adept at chess and loved the 1960s pop band The Monkees, was admitted to the hospital on two occasions for assessment in October 1987 and from October to December 2002.

On the first occasion, he said he and his wife were not informed beforehand that their loved one was being transferred from the care home where he had been living following the deaths of his parents.

When they asked if they could see him before he was taken to Muckamore, they were told he was “already in transit” and that they had “no rights or standing in the matter”.

The person informing them their loved one was being moved to Muckamore also said he was ringing from home and that he was under no obligation to contact them before he returned to work, the inquiry was told.

The witness continued: “I arrived in Ward 7A, and it was locked and had bars on the windows. It gave the impression of a prison.

“He was wearing clothes that weren’t his and he appeared to be extremely upset and distressed.”

The witness said when he attended a meeting with doctors to discuss the care his loved one was receiving, “you could almost smell the professional arrogance when you walked in the room”.

He explained: “It was almost, ‘How dare you question us?’ That’s the days when the consultant was God. That was the attitude that I took away from it.”

He also told the inquiry he was warned there were 23 patients in the ward where his brother-in-law was to be assessed, despite it being an 18-bed unit.

Describing the situation as “nuts”, he continued: “The most suitable ward was overstretched. It seemed that in order to be assessed in a crisis situation, it would be necessary to be admitted to a facility in itself in crisis mode.”

He also revealed he made a promise to his mother-in-law in the weeks before her death that he would take care of her son.

Earlier, the inquiry, which is scheduled to run until the autumn, heard from the mother of a former patient who told the panel her daughter sustained black eyes on an almost weekly basis for a number of years while she lived at the hospital.

On each occasion, she was not informed her daughter, who has epilepsy, had been hurt, and she only discovered the injuries when she visited the hospital.

She was always told the black eyes occurred when her daughter fell, she told the inquiry

However, the witness said the first black eye appeared a number of weeks after her daughter was involved in an “altercation” with a nurse.