Arson at Portrush building a ‘blow to the community’ says local MLA

A large fire which broke out at the Dunluce Centre in Portrush on Monday night is being treated as arson, the PSNI has confirmed.

Forty-six firefighters were dealing with the blaze at its height and by 10pm, six fire appliances were still in attendance – two from Portrush, two from Coleraine, one from Portstewart and one from Ballymoney.

Operations were scaled back by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service in the early hours of the morning and the fire has been extinguished.

The PSNI has confirmed damage was done to a play area inside the building and said the fire was started after access was gained through a vent.

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter said the incident is a blow to the local community and said it was “lucky that nobody was injured as a result”.

“The community in Portrush is deeply concerned by this suspected arson attack at the site of the Dunluce Centre,” she said.

“I am aware that anti-social behaviour has been a problem in this area for some time and it’s extremely disheartening that the situation has ended in this way. I hope efforts will be made to secure the building to prevent any further damage while the situation is assessed.

“Police need to send a clear message that this kind of act will not be tolerated in Portrush, a community that is known for its warm welcome as one of the North’s premier tourist spots and I’d ask anyone with any information about what happened here to come forward to police.”

An NIFRS spokesperson added: “NIFRS were called to reports of a fire at the Dunluce Centre in Portrush at 8.26pm on Monday. At the height of the incident there were six fire appliances in attendance - two from Portrush, two from Coleraine, one from Portstewart and one from Ballymoney.

“There was also an Aerial Appliance from Derry/Londonderry and a Support Vehicle from Kilrea in attendance. There were 46 firefighters at the scene at the height of the incident.

“The incident was dealt with by 11.03pm.”

PSNI Sergeant McCrystal said: “Shortly before 9.20pm yesterday, Monday, officers received and responded to a report of a fire at the Dunluce Centre at Sandhill Drive in the town.

"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene and managed to extinguish the blaze, which has resulted in damage being caused to a soft play area inside the building.

"Fortunately there was no one inside the premises at the time of the incident and there were no reports of any injuries.

"It’s believed at this stage the fire was started after access was gained to the building via a vent on the lower ground floor.

"Our enquiries into this incident, which we are treating as arson, are ongoing.”

Police said anyone with information should call the non emergency number on 101.