Arson attack at former Kincora Boy's Home in Belfast

Emergency services at the scene of Kincora Boys' Home. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

The scene at the notorious Kincora home in east Belfast, where children were abused by staff in the 1970s, which has been damaged in an arson attack. PA Photo. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The scene at the notorious Kincora home in east Belfast, where children were abused by staff in the 1970s, which has been damaged in an arson attack. PA Photo. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A car was heard speeding off from the scene of an arson attack at the former Kincora Boys' Home in east Belfast.

Firefighters were called to the vacant property on Newtownards Road close to the junction of North Road after reports it was on fire shortly after midnight.

Damage was caused to a ground floor room as a result and a car was heard speeding away from the scene around the time of the incident, police have said.

The Kincora Boys' Home was the scene of serious organised child sex abuse, causing a scandal and attempted cover-up in 1980.

Allegations have persisted of a cover-up by MI5, which was rumoured to be protecting high-ranking paedophiles in the military, Civil Service and politics.

It was claimed the RUC had been informed of the abuse years earlier but failed to act.

In 2017 retired judge Sir Anthony Hart published a report after a long-running inquiry into historical institutional abuse in Northern Ireland. His report dismissed claims that senior figures were complicit in a paedophile ring, and that the UK security services knew what was going on.

Inspector Loughlin appealed for anyone who witnessed the incidents or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact officers at Strandtown Police Station on 101, quoting reference 6 23/12/19.