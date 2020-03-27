Arson attack causes substantial damage to former business site in Co Armagh

The fire took place on the Tullynavall Road, Cullyhanna. Credit: Google

Police are investigating an arson attack on a former business premises in Co Armagh on Thursday night.

The fire broke out at the unoccupied former commerical premises in the Tullynavall Road area of Cullyhanna, near Crossmaglen and was reported to police just after 11pm.

Police attended the scene alongside the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS).

It was established that the fire had started deliberately and police are treating the incident as arson.

Nobody was injured during the incident but police said "substantial and costly damage was caused to the building".

"Worryingly the fire could have easily spread to nearby homes," police said in a statement.

Police are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity including a car being driven from the area at speed, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1834 of 24/03/20.Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.