Arson attack on Ballymena community centre branded 'disgraceful'

An arson attack on a community centre in Ballymena has been branded "disgraceful".

Local TUV councillor Stewart McDonald said he was "disgusted" to learn of the attack on the Gracehill and Galgorm Community Centre on Sunday night.

Police received a report of the incident at the centre on Raphael Way at around 8.20pm.

Rubbish had been placed up against a door of the building and set alight.

Police said no damage was caused to the building as a result of the fire.

Alderman McDonald said roof tiles were also removed from the building during the incident.

“I plan to speak to the PSNI about the matter later today and have already contacted council maintenance staff about getting things back into shape," he said.

“The police need to take robust action against vandalism such as this nit there is also a onus on parents to be sure they know where their children are and what they are at in the evening.

“This property is untilised by people right across the generations in our area. Very young children go to nursery there. Young people and the young at heart use the facilities for changing after football. The elderly attend variety nights in the building.

“People are united in a mixture of anger and sadness about this. Anyone with information should come forward to the police.”

A PSNI spokesperson appealed to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1782 of 27/09/20.

"An online report can be submitted using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/," the spokesperson said.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."