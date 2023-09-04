Arson attack on Belfast supermarket being treated as racially motivated hate crime

An arson attack on a supermarket in south Belfast is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime.

The premises on the Donegall Road were targeted in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police believe a bin was placed against the shutters of the shop and set alight at around 2.15am.

The incident resulted in the shutters and the shop sign being damaged.

“The incident is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Officers would ask anyone with any information, or anyone who was driving in the area and who captured dash-cam footage which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them at Lisburn Road, quoting reference number 743 04/09/23.”