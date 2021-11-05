Arson attack on car with Irish registration plates outside Rangers club on Shankill Road described as hate crime

A car with Republic of Ireland registration plates has been burnt out at the entrance to a Rangers supporters club on the Shankill Road in what police have described as a hate crime.

The car was completely gutted in the blaze, which was started by deliberate ignition.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) received a call shortly before 1.30pm on Friday afternoon.

One fire appliance from Springfield Fire Station attended the incident.

Car with Irish registration plates burnt outside Rangers club on Shankill Road.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

The incident was dealt with shortly before 2pm.

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan condemned the incident branding it “a disgusting act” and that those responsible should “wise up”.

The West Belfast MLA said: “This has all the hallmarks of a hate crime and it seems the only motive for this attack is because the car had a 26-County license plate.

"Those involved in this despicable attack and others in recent days, need to wise up and allow our society to progress in peace.

"No one should ever be intimidated or feel fearful in any part of this city,” he added.

"These futile and dangerous actions are designed to stoke up hatred and community tensions.”

Mr Sheehan has said that he is calling on “political unionism to show leadership and to challenge those involved in these attacks and the organising of illegal protests on interfaces.”

"It is time for the leadership of political unionism to end their dangerous rhetoric before someone is hurt or worse.”

The PSNI appealed for anyone who saw any suspicious activity, and in particular anyone who may have any dash-cam or other footage, to call on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 892 of 05/11/21.

The PSNI are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, and in particular anyone who may have any dash cam or other footage, to call them on 101, quoting reference number 892 of 05/11/21.