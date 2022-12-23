Arson attack on Derry community centre branded ‘disgraceful’ and a ‘slap in the face’

There has been condemnation of an arson attack at a community centre in Derry after scorch damage was done to the building.

The incident happened at the Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership building on the Central Drive area on Thursday afternoon, with images on social media showing the fire damage to the front door.

The PSNI confirmed they are making enquiries into the attack.

Sinn Fein MLA Padraig Delargy said it was a “slap in the face” to the staff who support local families in the area.

"This mindless behaviour needs to stop,” he added.

"What a slap in the face to the staff who have been out day and night supporting families, young people and the elderly with food parcels and running Christmas events,” he added.

Sinn Fein councillor Emma McGinley added: “Disgraceful attack on a community facility that does so much good for the people of Creggan.

"Those responsible need to wise up.”

In a post Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership said: “Not what you want to be dealing with anytime of the year but especially the week of Christmas. This incident is not just an attack on our centre but the whole community and could have been much worse.

“Our centre has only recently been painted and this needless action once again brings down the whole look of the centre and the surrounding area.

“We have worked tirelessly all year round to deliver services and support our community and this incident will not change that or deter us from working on behalf of the Creggan community we are proud to be part of.”

PSNI Sergeant Moore said: “It was reported just after 4.20pm that a black wheelie bin had been placed against the window of a property in the Central Drive area and set alight. It is believed that this occurred around 6.20am.

“Scorch damage was caused to the window frame and the wall.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage and I would ask that anyone with information contact us on 101 quoting reference RM22081213.”