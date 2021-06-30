Arson attack on offices of Alliance Party and Ulster Unionist Party in Newtownards

The Newtownards constituency offices of two Stormont MLAs have been targeted in an arson attack in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The neighbouring buildings of Alliance’s Kellie Armstrong and the UUP’s Mike Nesbitt had flammable liquid sprayed on the office signs, shutters and over two bins which were placed outside.

There is not thought to be any damage done to the offices, which are located on South Street in the Co Down town.

Posting online, Ms Armstrong said two men were involved and appealed for anyone with information to come forward to the police.

“If you were around South Street, Newtownards last night after midnight (29/6/21) you may have information that can help the PSNI catch the two men who tried to set fire to my constituency office,” she wrote.

“Evidence recorded by my CCTV has been submitted to PSNI.”

Commenting on Wednesday, Ms Armstrong added: "In the early hours of Tuesday morning, two masked men attempted to set fire to my constituency office and the constituency office of Mike Nesbitt, with flammable liquid sprayed on office signs, shutters and over two wheelie bins.

"Thankfully, the damage to the offices was limited to scorched bins. Attacks on the offices of any political parties are completely unacceptable. Nobody should have to face intimidation, harassment and abuse in order to do their jobs and represent the public.

"I urge anyone with information on this incident to pass it to the PSNI."

The incident was condemned by the Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie who posted online: “This is utterly disgraceful. I literally have no words for those who did this except you deserve to find yourself in jail.”

The DUP MP Jim Shannon added: "I am disgusted and appalled at last night's arson attack on the office of my Strangford colleague Kellie Armstrong MLA.

"Such actions are not only an attack on democracy but displays an utter disregard for property and public safety. I am thankful that no extensive damage was done to Mrs Armstrong's office and that nobody was hurt.

"Cowardly and destructive acts like this must be condemned by all and the perpetrators caught and brought to justice.”

In a statement PSNI Inspector Jamieson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after an arson attack on two properties in South Street, Newtownards at around 12.05am on Tuesday June 29.

“In both instances wheelie bins have been placed at the properties and attempts were made to set them alight.

“We are appealing for anyone who might have information which may assist the investigation to contact police on 101 quoting reference numbers 603 and 557 of the 29/06/21. Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”