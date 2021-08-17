Arson attack on Omagh home as probe opened into Coleraine blaze after property left gutted

Separate incidents under investigation

The scene of a serious house fire on Chapel Square in Coleraine County Londonderry. Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Police are treating a fire at a home in Omagh as arson.

Fire broke out at the house in the Meelmore Drive area of Omagh in the early hours of Tuesday at around 3.30am with police and the fire service attending.

A PSNI spokewoman said: “The house was unoccupied so, thankfully, no one was harmed. The property has, however, been extensively damaged, and the occupant of an adjoining property had to be evacuated.

“At this stage, it is believed the fire was started deliberately and is being treated as arson.

“I am appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 133 of 17/08/21.

"A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan condemned the incident, and branded it as “totally reckless”.

“I fully condemn this totally reckless attack which has left a home extensively damaged. It is fortunate the house was empty or this could have been a much more serious incident,” he said.

Urging anyone with information to contact police, he added: “These types of attacks are completely unwelcome in our community and we need to see them brought to an end.

“Meelmore Drive is a large residential area and people have the right to live in peace without fear of something like this happening to them and their family.”

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a residential property in Co Londonderry was left gutted following another early morning fire on Tuesday.

The serious fire broke out at a house on Chapel Square in Coleraine around 1.30am.

Two appliances from Coleraine Fire Station and one appliance from Portstewart Fire Station attended the incident.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets and one foam jet to extinguish the fire, according to the NI Fire and Rescue Service.

A NIFRS spokesperson confirmed that the cause of the fire is under investigation. The incident was dealt with by around 3am.

Police have been asked for a response.