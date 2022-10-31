Arson attack on Orange Hall in Co Londonderry being treated as hate crime

An arson attack at an Orange Hall near Magherafelt is being treated as a “hate crime”, police have said.

Ballynougher Orange Hall in the Aghagaskin Road area was extensively damaged in a deliberate fire on Sunday.

Police believe the culprits broke in through a window at the rear of the property to start the blaze using an accelerant.

Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said: “An investigation is underway and we are treating the incident as a hate crime.”

An Orange Order spokesperson said the arson attack is “the latest in a long line of such incidents against the Orange community in recent years.”

“This incident is not just an attack on bricks and mortar, rather it is a premeditated attack on Orange culture and heritage in South Londonderry – a tradition which has been rooted in this area for over two hundred years,” the spokesperson said.

“Unfortunately with over 550 attacks on our properties since the Belfast Agreement, it is clear that militant republicans need no excuse to attack Orange Halls. Their actions are encouraged and their rhetoric reinforced by bigoted commentators, cartoonists, newspapers and academics who continually demonise the Orange family.

“The Orange Community in this area will not be intimidated by the actions of those determined to raise tensions and cause community division. We would however appeal that there should be no retaliation since such a response would be wrong and entirely counterproductive.

“This despicable act is being rightfully treated as a hate crime by the PSNI and must be condemned by all.”

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service crews from Maghera and Magherafelt helped bring the flames under control by providing water for a turntable ladder from Springfield on Sunday evening.

Water was hosed in through the roof which appears to have been completely destroyed.

Another burning Orange Hall, youths chanting pro-IRA songs, thugs desecrating memorials to victims. Some republicans seem intent on crushing the unionist spirit. We will not respond to this provocation with violence. We will respond with a solid determination to stand our ground. pic.twitter.com/JMsasc33v7 — Jeffrey Donaldson MP (@J_Donaldson_MP) October 30, 2022

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson blamed the fire on republicans and vowed that unionism will not be crushed.

“We will not respond to this provocation with violence,” he said.

“We will respond with a solid determination to stand our ground.”

Meanwhile the TUV has branded the “attack” as “just latest manifestation of Republican hatred”.

The party’s Mid Ulster spokesperson Glen Moore said the destruction of Ballynougher Orange Hall represents “a serious escalation” in a “series of sinister developments” in south Co Londonderry.

“Recently, I have had occasion to highlight the attacks on Innishrush where residents have had to resort to makeshift barriers in an effort to stop those who have sought to intimidate residents with fireworks and Republican chanting late at night and in the early hours,” he added.

“Now we have a hall seriously damaged in what was clearly a deliberate attack upon the Protestant and Unionist community.”

Local DUP councillor Anne Forde said: “This lodge is well rooted in the community and has been here for over 100 years.

"The folks in the lodge just want to be respected and be able to celebrate their Orange culture.”

UUP councillor Derek McKinney said: “This is yet another unprovoked attack on an easy target.

“I’m disgusted by it. It seems to be that the fact that the Orange Order even exists is an issue for a narrow-minded, bigoted section of society in Northern Ireland.

“It is not just the building which has suffered very serious damage, this is an attack on Unionists and the Orange Order, and I condemn those responsible. There is no place in society for this bitterness and hatred and it speaks volumes about the perpetrators.

“We call on all political parties to condemn this attack and appeal to anyone who has any information to contact the PSNI.”