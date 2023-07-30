Arson attack that caused gas leak threatened multiple lives, say police

An arson attack could have threatened multiple lives, police have said (PA)

A gas leak caused by an arson attack in Newry threatened multiple lives, police have said.

A house in Stream Street in the city was extensively damaged in the blaze, which apparently started when a bin was lit at the front of the property.

The fire, which started shortly after 4.30am on Sunday, caused a leak in an external gas pipe.

The PSNI said firefighters believe the fire was started deliberately.

A PSNI statement said: “This was a serious fire, and the gas leak threatened the lives of the residents of the property and their neighbours.

“Thankfully, they were all evacuated safely, but if our Fire Service colleagues had not acted so swiftly the consequences of this fire could have been catastrophic.

“We are treating this report as arson with intent to endanger life and our inquiries are continuing. We are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area, to get in touch.”

SDLP councillor Michael Savage told the BBC: “The alarm was raised by locals here that a bin had been set against the front door of (a) house and had set the whole front of the house alight.

“A young couple inside, I believe they were a Polish couple, had to make their way out of the back entrance upstairs, because they couldn’t get out downstairs.

“This is a reckless act. One that has no respect for humanity and no respect for life.”