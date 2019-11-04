Arson investigation after fireworks start blaze at west Belfast flats

Firefighters deal with a blaze at an apartment block in the Rossnareen Drive area of west Belfast on November 4th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police have launched an arson investigation after fireworks ignited a bin bag full of rubbish at a block of flats in west Belfast.

The incident happened at 2.40am on Monday morning at a property in the Rossnareen Road area.

Police said a firework ignited the bin bag in the stairwell of the property. The fire service attended and extinguished the blaze.

Inspector James Murphy said: “This type of behaviour is totally unacceptable. Everyone should be able to feel safe in their homes and not feel afraid by the reckless behaviour of others.

"Throwing fireworks at anything or anyone is irresponsible and it is important to remember they are made from explosive material and, if misused, can cause serious and life-changing injuries.

“This reckless action could have resulted in something more serious and we are lucky not to be dealing with a tragic incident.

“It’s important to remember fireworks are made from explosive material and, if misused, can cause serious and life changing injuries.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 106 of 04/11/19.”