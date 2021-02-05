Arson probe: Five rescued from blaze at flats

Scene of the blaze at Eglantine Place in the University area of Belfast

Five people including a child were rescued from a burning building in south Belfast on Thursday morning after flames spread from a car that had been set alight.

Police have launched an investigation into the attack, which occurred at 6.30am in Eglantine Place.

Detective Sergeant Natalie Moore said police are treating "this reckless attack" as arson with intent to endanger life.

After they were rescued the five people were treated by Ambulance Service staff. It is understood one of the adults was taken to hospital.

A vehicle in a ground floor apartment car park was torched and the flames spread to other vehicles and the building above.

The Fire Service said smoke from the blaze had entered the flats.

Local SDLP councillor Gary McKeown said the blaze could have resulted in a tragedy and criticised those responsible.

"This arson attack in Eglantine Place had the potential to take lives, so I am very thankful that the Fire Service was able to bring the situation under control and rescue the affected residents," he said.