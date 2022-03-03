Article 16 of NI protocol unlikely to be triggered before Stormont election due to Ukraine crisis: reports

Boris Johnson is unlikely to trigger Article 16, the Northern Ireland Protocol’s safeguarding mechanism before the Stormont election as a result of the Ukraine crisis.

According to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, government sources said the growing conflict in Ukraine has reduced the appetite for Downing Street to engage in a political row with the EU and the issue of the protocol may go on the back burner.

The newspaper quoted a Number 10 official who claimed triggering article 16 could still not be ruled out before May’s Stormont poll, but a source said it was “unlikely”.

"Before the Ukraine war, it was more likely that we could have triggered Article 16 before 'purdah' kicks in. But now it's looking pretty uncertain,” the source said.

“The whole of Government is entirely focused on the Ukraine war – there's very little ministerial capacity for anything else."

The post-Brexit trading arrangements prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland but are deeply unpopular with unionist politicians because they introduced new trade barriers in the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Negotiations with the UK and European Union have continued over the past few months, however while the EU has given concessions on its operation, notably to ease the flow of medicines, these have not satisfied many who oppose it.

Unionists in Northern Ireland continue to push for the UK Government to scrap the protocol, with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson previously hinting that it may be “difficult” for his party to reenter Stormont after an election if the protocol is still in place.

Speaking in the House of Commons last month, Mr Johnson said: “If our friends don't show the requisite common sense, then of course we will trigger Article 16."