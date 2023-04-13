Artist delighted after backdrop for President Biden’s historic Belfast speech beamed around the world

US President Joe Biden delivering his speech at Ulster University in Belfast (Credit: Jim Watson via Getty Images) — © AFP via Getty Images

An Australian artist has described her delight after her work was beamed around the world by news outlets covering Joe Biden’s visit to Belfast.

Danni Simpson, originally from the Gold Coast but now living in Ballycastle, said she never imagined her mural would play a part in such a significant moment in Northern Ireland’s history.

The piece of art, displayed at the Ulster University, was the backdrop to the US President’s speech on Wednesday to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Yet, 31-year-old Danni was completely oblivious before she was contacted by excited friends.

Danni Simpson.

“It was a huge surprise,” she said.

“I was talking to my boyfriend and we were joking about photoshopping the President into my murals, especially as I knew he was at the university.

“I was saying it would be funny if he had seen it and then I started getting messages from people with pictures of him standing in front of it.

“The biggest thing as an artist is to stand back and see your work finished and then to have it showcased around the world on so many different platforms, it’s incredible.

“I was speaking to my nan in Australia and she saw it on the television and was able to tell all her friends.

“It’s been really, really nice to be involved in such an historic moment.

“I am completely self-taught, I only started painting as a way of dealing with anxiety and I used to sit up a hill on the Gold Coast and eventually my work was getting bigger and bigger.

“When I think of myself sitting up on that hill, it makes this even more crazy.”

President Joe Biden visits the new Ulster University Belfast Campus. (PressEye)

It is even more significant given Danni’s connections to Northern Ireland.

“My mum is from here originally and she moved to Australia during the Troubles,” she continued.

“I came over to visit my granny who lives in Belfast and I’ve been here for five years now.

“Basically, when I came across, I was asked to paint some murals at the Harp Bar and I spent the whole two weeks doing that.”

US President Joe Biden (left) meeting Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill at Ulster University in Belfast in front of Danni's mural (Handout photo). — © PA

Danni made a return trip and took on more work, eventually settling in Ballycastle.

“I’ve always found it so welcoming here, people are really willing to give you a chance and pass their connections on to help others,” she said.

“So many people ask me why I came here from Australia when so many people from here go over there and I think this shows how things have gone full circle.

“I live here now and my mum is seeing my work in Australia and I probably know more about the country where she was born.”

The mural, which contains a vibrant and colourful message of welcome, features some of Belfast’s well-known landmarks.

“I didn’t want it to be anything about Belfast’s history,” explained Danni.

“The city is often thought of because of that but this speech was about hope and the future and I think the mural was the perfect backdrop for that.”