Artist Fintan Magee draws on power of peace for Derry mural on site of old army barracks

Australian artist Fintan Magee who is creating a new mural in Ebrington Square on the gable wall of the new Ebrington Hotel. Picture Martin McKeown.

Australian artist Fintan Magee who is creating a new mural in Ebrington Square on the gable wall of the new Ebrington Hotel. Picture Martin McKeown.

Australian artist Fintan Magee who is creating a new mural in Derry on the gable wall of the new Ebrington Hotel. Picture Martin McKeown.

A new mural created at the old Army barracks at Ebrington in Derry represents a departure from Troubles-related artwork of the past to a symbol of a city moving forward in peacetime.

The artwork on a gable wall of the soon-to-open Ebrington hotel is being painted by Australian Fintan Magee, who specialises in large-scale murals.

He was born in Lismore, New South Wales, to an architect mother and a father who was a sculptor. Fintan started drawing at a young age.

Fintan’s father hails from Derry and a link to a collective of artists in the city known as Peaball, provided an opportunity to work in his father’s birthplace.

“It was just a kind of weird coincidence,” Sydney-based Fintan explained, “I was coming out for my cousin’s wedding and he got in touch and said while you’re here why don’t you do a mural, so it just lined up perfectly.

“My father is from Derry and I’ve wanted to do something here for a long time.”

Australian artist Fintan Magee who is creating a new mural in Ebrington Square on the gable wall of the new Ebrington Hotel. Picture Martin McKeown.

As a former military base and given the city’s troubled past, it was decided that something evocative of peace would be most appropriate.

Planning permission had to be gained beforehand to paint on what was formerly the soldier’s quarters

Fintan came up with a unique concept using a bevelled glass technique, which makes the subject appear out of focus and distant.

He explained: “I’ve been playing around with different types of glass, I’ve been kind of deconstructing images lately.

“I thought just painting a big dove was a little too obvious, so I wanted to paint a girl, someone symbolic of the next generation behind bevelled glass — I wanted the glass to be an allegory for the fragility of peace and ongoing work that needs to be done.

“The idea was to paint her holding a dove, one dove behind the glass and one in front.”

Australian artist Fintan Magee who is creating a new mural in Ebrington Square on the gable wall of the new Ebrington Hotel. Picture Martin McKeown.

While in Derry, Fintan did some research and discovered the story of Dopey Dick — a killer whale that sparked widespread attention when it swam into River Foyle in 1977.

The whale was nicknamed Dopey Dick by locals after he made his way up the river to the heart of Derry in pursuit of salmon.

“I wanted to incorporate Dopey Dick because it was a nice story from the Troubles and the hotel is really close to the River Foyle so it matches the site,” said Fintan. “I was just reading stories about how both communities used to come out on to the bridge to see the whale.

“It was at the peak of the Troubles so it was quite a calming force in the city and an event that brought children together.

“While the dove is a worldwide symbol of peace, this [Dopey Dick] was more localised.”

With family ties to the city and someone who visited as a child, while being “inspired” by the Bogside murals, Fintan said it was “really nice” to finally paint here and leave his own indelible mark on the city.