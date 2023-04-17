Artist speaks of delight at George Mitchell bust that will ‘outlive us all’

The artist who created a bust of George Mitchell has thanked the former US senator for his dedication to the people of Northern Ireland.

A bust of Mr Mitchell, who chaired the Good Friday Agreement negotiations in 1998, was unveiled on Monday at Queen’s University Belfast where a three-day conference is taking place to mark the 25th anniversary of the peace deal.

The creator of the bust, Co Down artist Colin Davidson, paid tribute to Mr Mitchell’s role and said the people of Northern Ireland will “forever be grateful”.

Speaking at the unveiling, Mr Davidson said: “As an artist, I would like to say what a privilege it is to have a piece of work here.

George Mitchell stands beside the bust made by artist Colin Davidson (Liam McBurney/PA) — © Liam McBurney

“And I’d like to express my sincere thanks to Queen’s, chancellor, vice chancellor.

“But also as a human being from this part of the world who voted ‘Yes’ in the Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago.

“I want to express my sincere and great thanks to senator Mitchell. We are here today because of you, in this place, but in a more broad sense we in this part of the world are here because of you.

“And we thank you sincerely, if I can speak for everybody in this place, for caring enough about us and for putting us top of the list.

“And we will forever be grateful for that. And it is my delight that this will outlive us all and will be a reminder constantly of that, and of that particular period of time, which meant so much to us here. Thank you very much.”