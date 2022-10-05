Artists set to have ‘funeral’ after Cathedral Quarter blaze

Creative sector calls for more support after fire caused millions of pounds of damage

A funeral-like demonstration is to be held on Thursday evening in Belfast, close to where a devastating fire ripped through Cathedral Buildings causing millions of pounds worth of damage.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with arson following the fire at the listed building on Monday morning, where more than 50 firefighters were involved in extinguishing the flames from the early hours.

A court on Tuesday heard that the fire caused more than £3m worth of damage, with a number of businesses forced to close because of it, many from the creative sector.

Now, a group of artists who lost thousands of pounds worth of equipment and artwork in the blaze are organising a demonstration to raise awareness of the “hostile conditions” artists across Belfast have been subject to in recent years.

Elly Makem (28), also known as EllyMakes, was part of the queer studio collective The 343 which operated out of the second floor of Cathedral Buildings.

Artist Elly Makem

She is helping to organise the demonstration and said: “We want to highlight the increasingly hostile environment for artists and creatives all across the city.

“This is not just our current situation as the artists of Cathedral, we as artists are victims of a much wider problem of corporate development and regeneration that is prioritising profit over creative community and the very soul of Belfast city centre.”

Organisers have asked people to gather in Buoy Park from 6pm to join them in the mourning of “our building's losses and the greater losses that have been happening to creatives in our city for decades now".

Those attending are encouraged to wear black clothes and to bring cheap flowers in solidarity for “our little funeral”.

“Artists across Belfast are all very much intertwined, we all know each other and over the years we have led some really important grassroots movements that make actual change within the city and even in legislation, and yet the city has done nothing to support us,” Elly told Belfast Telegraph.

Artist Elly Makem lost thousands of pounds worth of artwork and equipment in the recent Cathedral Buildings fire

“While we have received an enormous amount of support from everyone from all walks of life in a recent GoFundMe page set up by a fellow artist, we are yet to receive any proper help from the council or from those in power.

"The council have offered us a temporary space, but it doesn’t address the wider issue.

“As a city that benefits from artists putting them on a worldwide stage — such as the Turner Prize-winning Array Studios just to name one — we have got nothing in return,” she added.

“We just want to be treated equally and to be given some form of stability in the job we do and while we have spoken out about this in the past, this fire really and truly is the straw that broke the camel’s back, enough is enough.

“We need designated studio spaces and we need to stop the gentrification of these areas which are pushing rent and bill prices up; the powers that be are the ones letting this happen, let alone the fact we don’t have a functioning government, so we are asking for this to stop, now.”

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “Council officers are working with Destination CQ to help identify any vacant buildings within the city centre which could be used as temporary spaces for the businesses affected by the fire. We are also exploring how we can support the businesses and artists with practical help around insurance and legal issues.”