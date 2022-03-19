As hot as Ibiza: Northern Ireland basks in spring sunshine... and there’s more on the way

Northern Ireland could be basking in sunshine as warm as Ibiza today, according to forecasters.

Daffodils brightened up the view for walkers in Botanic Park yesterday, as the sun shone on south Belfast and the UK basked in the warmest day of the year so far.

Mercury reached 17.5C in the West Sussex village of Wiggonholt on Friday, while it hit 17C in Gogerddan in Cardiganshire, Wales.

And the forecast for today suggests the good weather may stick around. It promises to be a "cracking day if you like spring sunshine", according to Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin.

Temperatures are set to soar to 15C to 18C across the UK – levels well above average for March. The highest temperatures will be reached in north-west Scotland, where the mercury could hit 20C in some sheltered glens.

Many places will be balmier than Ibiza, where temperatures of 16C are predicted. In Northern Ireland, it also looks like it will be a fine dry day with prolonged sunshine, and after a cool start, temperatures are expected to hit 16C.

It will feel fresh to the south and southeast with winds strong around the coast.

Sunday is also set to be dry with plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will be down. It will continue to be dry for Monday but a touch cloudier.