As it happened: William and Kate's royal visit to Northern Ireland for cocktail-making in Belfast and greetings in Carrickfergus
William and Kate were in Northern Ireland on Thursday for their first visit as the Prince and Princess of Wales.
As well as their new titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, taken over following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, William and Kate still retain their titles of Baron and Lady Carrickfergus.
Their visit began with a trip to suicide prevention charity PIPS in north Belfast. Inside, 12-year-old Elyse Quinn, the daughter of the charity's executive director Renee Quinn, presented the princess with a bouquet of flowers.
Next up was a visit to Trademarket, the new outdoor street-food and retail market on the site of the old Dublin Road Cinema, where they were trying their hand at cocktail-making.
Then it was on to the coast for their first visit to the town from which they take one of their titles.
Here's their visit as it happened on our live blog: