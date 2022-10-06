As it happened: William and Kate's royal visit to Northern Ireland for cocktail-making in Belfast and greetings in Carrickfergus

William and Kate were in Northern Ireland on Thursday for their first visit as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

As well as their new titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, taken over following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, William and Kate still retain their titles of Baron and Lady Carrickfergus.

Read more What did Kate wear on royal visit to Northern Ireland? Prince and Princess of Wales arrive in Belfast in matching blue outfits

Their visit began with a trip to suicide prevention charity PIPS in north Belfast. Inside, 12-year-old Elyse Quinn, the daughter of the charity's executive director Renee Quinn, presented the princess with a bouquet of flowers.

Next up was a visit to Trademarket, the new outdoor street-food and retail market on the site of the old Dublin Road Cinema, where they were trying their hand at cocktail-making.

Then it was on to the coast for their first visit to the town from which they take one of their titles.

The Prince and Princess of Wales tap glasses after making cocktails during a visit to Trademarket, a new outdoor street-food and retail market situated in Belfast city centre, as part of the royal visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Thursday October 6, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Wales. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Prince William has time for a selfie at Carrickfergus Castle. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Carrickfergus Castle on October 6, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Carrickfergus Castle on October 6, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Carrickfergus Castle on October 6, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Here's their visit as it happened on our live blog: