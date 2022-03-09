As petrol prices soar, here’s how to make a tankful go even further

Consumer Council says that now could well be the ideal time to make the switch to an electric vehicle

With fuel prices at an all-time high, drivers are worried about keeping up with the soaring cost of petrol and diesel.

Combined with huge rises in domestic energy and home heating oil prices, the added pressure of keeping on top of travel costs can only heighten stress levels when trying to keep within household budgets.

However, there are a few small changes that many can make to ensure journeys are as economically efficient as possible.

Now might even be the time for motorists to consider the possibility of going electric — which can not only help the environment in the long term, but can help motorists cut the costs on travel.

The war in Ukraine has had a massive impact on crude oil prices, and these are set to soar further as the crisis continues.

Average fuel prices hit a record high last week in the wake of the Russian invasion on February 24, with even the cheapest petrol up 4p per litre in just seven days — and motorists could be paying a whopping £2 a litre by next month.

Increases of more than 10p per litre have been spotted in filling stations right across Northern Ireland in recent days.

One year ago, the most expensive place for diesel here was charging 125.9p per litre, while the dearest petrol was 121.9p.

Just yesterday, prices reached well above 170p for diesel and over 160p for petrol.

Latest research from the Consumer Council shows that the Northern Ireland average unleaded petrol price is 146.92p per litre, or £58.77 for a 40-litre fill at the petrol station.

Northern Ireland’s average diesel price is 150.37p per litre or £60.15 for a 40-litre fill.

Petrol and diesel prices have increased by 26.85% and 26.87% in the last 12 months, respectively.

Consumer Council Head of Transport Richard Williams has said that this increase is “driven by factors outside the control of consumers” and as with domestic energy costs too, this contributes to “a worrying time” for consumers.

“It is likely that these price increases will encourage drivers to rethink how they make their journeys,” he said.

“In the short term there are small things you can do to make the fuel you buy go further such a maintaining your vehicle properly and properly inflating the tyres.

"You can also use our free fuel checker tool for a weekly guide to the best price within your area. It is available on our website,” he added.

In the longer term, Mr Williams has suggested that this ongoing economic crisis may force motorists to consider whether it is time stop using petrol or diesel altogether and purchase an electric vehicle instead.

“This is something all car drivers are going to have to do eventually as the UK government has already announced a ban on the sale of all petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030,” he said.

“Currently only 0.4% of vehicles in Northern Ireland are electric but this is increasing, with a 290% increase on electric vehicle registrations from 2019 to 2020.

“Many consumers will have questions around the cost of purchasing and running an electric vehicle, where and how they will charge it and even whether the battery range is sufficient for their driving needs,” he added.

“The Consumer Council continues to work with government, elected representatives, consumer bodies and industry to safeguard the people of Northern Ireland and ensure they have the information and support required in order to make the move away from petrol or diesel.”

While fuel consumption has a lot to do with the car you buy, whatever you drive there are things you can do to save fuel, save money and cut pollution if going electric is not an option right now.

15 top tips on saving fuel

1. Keep your tyres inflated. Under-inflated tyres will make your car use more fuel so always check the pressure regularly.

2. Reduce the drag. This could be by removing roof racks or boxes which all add to your fuel consumption. Pack carefully to reduce drag.

3. Declutter your car. Less weight means less fuel so if you don’t need it right away, take it out.

4. Don’t fill your car up with fuel. Fuel is heavy so don’t overfill your tank if you’re not planning a long journey.

5. Brake and accelerate less — both of these burn fuel. Try to drive smoothly, accelerate gently and read the road ahead to avoid unnecessary braking. Decelerate smoothly as well by releasing the accelerator in time, leaving the car in gear.

6. Avoid stopping and starting where possible. Roll up slowly for traffic lights or coming to a stop at a queue where you might not have to stop completely.

7. Get your car serviced regularly. For best efficiency to ensure your car is running as smoothly as possible.

8. Use the right specification of engine oil (check your handbook) to improve efficiency.

9. Don’t hang around — idling wastes fuel and your engine warms up more quickly when you’re moving so don’t start the engine until you’re ready to go.

10. Plan your journey — getting lost wastes fuel. Check traffic news before you go too as well as sticking to the sat nav.

11. Combine short trips — cold starts use more fuel so it pays to combine trips if you can.

12. Walk or cycle — if you’re only going a couple of miles or so, do you really need to use the car?

13. Use your air conditioning wisely — at low speeds, it increases fuel consumption but at higher speeds the effect is less noticeable. Try opening the windows around town and save the air-con for the motorway. Running it at least once a week helps keep it in good condition.

14. Cut down on the electrics — turn off your rear window heater, demister fan and headlights when you don’t need them

15. Stick to the limit — going faster uses more fuel. Drive at 70mph and you’ll use up to 9% more than at 60mph and up to 15% more than at 50mph. Taking it up to 80mph can use up to 25% more fuel than at 70mph.