Ashley Thomas, Co Down father-of-five, suffers stroke and brain haemorrhage aged just 29

A father-of-five from Co Down is fighting for his life in the Royal Victoria Hospital after suffering a devastating stroke and brain haemorrhage at just 29 years of age.

Ashley Thomas is currently in a critical condition after undergoing emergency surgery on Sunday morning to remove a blood clot from his brain.

The former Royal Irish Regiment soldier was found lying on the kitchen floor of his Banbridge home around 3pm on Saturday afternoon by his young children.

It wasn’t until his partner Trece Langley (28) returned home at 6pm that the ambulance was called to the scene.

Doctors are now attempting to clear a separate blood clot from Ashley’s heart using blood thinners.

In an effort to financially support Ashley’s stepson Riley (8), Trece and their children Kimmy (6), Harper and Blake (4), and three-month-old Piper, his family have set up a GoFundMe page.

Doctors were baffled as to how gym enthusiast and chef Ashley suffered the stroke but test results revealed that he had suffered a massive heart attack just three weeks ago, which left a hole and blood clot in his heart, which then travelled to his brain.

Ashley had complained of chest pains at the time but recovered at his home.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Ashley’s mother Annette Dunn (50) from Tandragee described the dangerous condition her son is currently in as he fights for life.

“We’ve been told that the next 24 hours are crucial but because we can’t see him it’s all over the phone,” she explained.

“They told us that only one person can see him for one hour once a week because of Covid and that broke my heart.

“I understand that but the fact that it’s just one person a week and it has to be that same person is heartbreaking.”

The family believe Ashley suffered the stroke around 3pm on Saturday afternoon as baby Piper was due to be fed.

Despite losing all power on the right hand side of his body, Ashley managed to crawl from the kitchen floor to the living room sofa.

He was found by Trece and her sister Sinead holding Piper and her milk bottle. Ashley could only say the word “bobo” as he knew that the baby needed to be fed.

It was then that he was transported to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance.

“The twin girls found their daddy on the kitchen floor and they were screaming,” Annette added. “Ashley managed to come round, and we don’t know how much time had went by, but he had no feeling in the right side of his body.

“He managed to get the baby with his left arm and with his left leg he crawled into the living room and was able to get on the sofa.”

Ashley was transferred to the Royal in the early hours of Sunday morning for surgery and even managed to sit in a chair yesterday with help from the nurses but he is still in a perilous situation.

“They clot is still in his heart and they can’t physically remove it,” an emotional Annette added. “He’s on blood thinners but he could haemorrhage and bleed to death.

“He has been opening his eyes and they are feeding him liquidised food because he can’t eat solids. He’s acknowledging people with his eyes but part of his brain was badly damaged.

“We don’t know if we’ll ever get him back to what he was if he survives this.”

Annette, who owns Sporties Barbers in Lurgan, has almost reached the £1,000 target on Ashley’s GoFundMe page and hopes the money raised can support her son and help Trece in the weeks and months ahead.

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser you can do so by visiting the ‘Fight for Ashley Thomas’ page on gofundme.com