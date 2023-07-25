Assault suspect at large after escaping police custody in Belfast

Police are working to locate 29-year-old Christopher Kearns, who is unlawfully at large.

The PSNI said that Mr Kearns absconded from police custody at approximately 12.30pm on Tuesday afternoon, while being dealt with for a medical issue.

Sergeant Brown said: “Christopher Kearns was arrested earlier today on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent following the report of an assault in south Belfast in the early hours of this morning.

“He is described as approximately 5 ft 8 ins height, of medium build, with dark hair and was wearing a grey tracksuit and handcuffed to the front.

“He was last seen in the Dunville Park area of the Falls Road in west Belfast.

“We are advising the public to not approach the man but to call 999 immediately if seen.

“Anyone who knows of Mr Kearns’ whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101.

“Police would also appeal directly to him directly to hand himself in.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.