Assault suspect back in custody after escaping police in Belfast

An assault suspect who was unlawfully at large has been located and returned to police custody.

Christopher Kearns (29) absconded from police custody at approximately 12.30pm on Tuesday afternoon, while being dealt with for a medical issue.

Sergeant Brown said: “Christopher Kearns was arrested earlier today on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent following the report of an assault in south Belfast in the early hours of this morning.

“He is described as approximately 5 ft 8 ins height, of medium build, with dark hair and was wearing a grey tracksuit and handcuffed to the front.

“He was last seen in the Dunville Park area of the Falls Road in west Belfast.

Shortly after 5.30pm, police said that Mr Kearns had been located and returned to custody.