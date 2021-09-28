Assembly calls for governments to probe Troubles collusion claims

The Assembly has passed a motion calling on both the UK and Irish governments to effectively probe claims of state collusion in acts of terrorism.

A motion was originally tabled by the DUP’s Diane Dodds focusing on just the Irish Government and claims of collusion with the IRA, particularly in the 1991 murder of Ian Sproule.

Mr Sproule’s family have been campaigning for the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) to investigate claims by a witness at the Smithwick Tribunal in 2012 about Garda/IRA collusion in the case.

Earlier this year, GSOC said it would not investigate, citing “challenges as a result of the passage of time” and issues regarding the ability “to get information from a person or persons outside the State”.

Alliance tabled an amendment to the DUP motion, calling on the UK and the Republic to “address substantive allegations of collusion in atrocities committed by republicans and loyalists”; noting the lack of progress in the Sproule case and calling for legacy information-sharing between the two jurisdictions.

The amendment also called on both governments “to fulfil their obligations under international human rights law to provide effective investigations into claims of state collusion”.

Speaking in the Assembly, Mrs Dodds rejected Alliance’s amendment, stating: “Every criticism of the Irish authorities in relation to legacy, shouldn’t have to be qualified by a mention of the UK Government. In the aftermath of Ian’s murder, the IRA passed files to the Derry Journal which included copies of confidential Garda security files which had been leaked to them as justification for this brutal murder.

“Successive Irish governments have swept away these allegation of collusion but in doing so they not only fail those who lived in Northern Ireland and were murdered by the Provisional IRA but they fail their own citizens, those who have the right to expect protection and justice from their own government.”

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw said her party’s amendment was drawn up to ensure the motion retained its original intent, but garnered unanimous support. She branded the UK Government’s legacy proposals “unacceptable” and said they “make it difficult to imagine any investigation occurring regardless of the jurisdiction of offence and certainly makes it difficult to imagine victims’ families will have access to truth, justice or the accountability they seek.”

Sinn Fein backed the amendment, and Liz Kimmins said her party “will continue to uphold the rights of all victims”.

The amended motion passed – 49 votes in favour and 39 against.