Assembly to debate ‘Harry’s Law’ motion after Paris Hilton intervention

Stormont’s Education Committee is to bring a motion before the Assembly calling for urgent action from the Department of Education on the issue of restriction and seclusion of children following an unlikely intervention from American media personality and socialite Paris Hilton.

Ms Hilton made an appeal in February for the Assembly to introduce tougher laws on when youngsters can be physically restrained at school.

She spoke out in support of Harry’s Law, a campaign led by Co Tyrone mother Deirdre Shakespeare after she realised how much her son was being restrained at his special school after seeing a photo diary of his first year.

The Education Committee motion, which should now be debated in the Assembly chamber, says: “This Assembly expresses concern at the lack of statutory guidance from the Department of Education on the use of restrictive intervention on children and young people, particularly with additional support needs.”

Committee member Nicola Brogan said she hoped the motion would receive the full backing of the Assembly.

“I want to see full support across the parties for this,” the Sinn Fein MLA said.

“We can all agree that a number of weeks ago what we heard from parents of those children that had experienced restriction and seclusion was harrowing. Change needs to be made.”

Among those giving evidence to the committee in February was Deirdre Shakespeare, who said that while permission was granted by Harry’s parents to be put in a chair at mealtimes, the extent of the use of restraints was now the subject of a legal dispute.

The campaign for Harry’s Law would make it compulsory for schools to report to parents and the Education Authority when they had restrained or isolated a pupil. It could take another step forward with Assembly backing.

Any changes would also mean that more school staff are trained in other, positive ways to address a child’s behaviour.

After the committee evidence in February, Paris Hilton issued a message to her 17 million Twitter followers, appealing to the committee and its chairman, Alliance MLA Chris Lyttle, to provide “meaningful protections” for children.

In February, Ms Hilton testified to the Utah state senate about abuse she said she suffered as a teenager at a boarding school, including being forced into solitary confinement naked and being beaten.

Mrs Shakespeare said she was pleased the issue was receiving so much attention and said her chance to address MLAs had been “very powerful”, but she added that so many more children will have suffered harm because so much time has been wasted in updating laws.

Mrs Shakespeare is hoping more parents who have had similar experiences with their children will now come forward. She appealed to all those affected to complete her survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ICARSNI2021. It can be done anonymously.

The motion will be forwarded to the Assembly’s Business Committee, with the Education Committee hoping it can be debated “as soon and urgently as possible”.

"A spokesperson for the department of Education said: “The Department for Education is considering the issues of restraint and seclusion, in partnership with stakeholders. To take this forward the Department has set up a Working Group which includes Departmental policy officials, the Education and Training Inspectorate (in an advisory role), the Education Authority, and officials from the Departments of Health and Justice.