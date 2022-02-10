Assisi animal sanctuary ‘blown away’ by support after online dog fostering call following noise complaint

A Bangor-based animal sanctuary has said it has been “completely overwhelmed” by offers to take in dogs following a ‘barking ban’.

Animal welfare charity Assisi made an appeal for dog fosterers after a noise complaint over early morning barking was received by Ards and North Down Borough Council.

Recognising the benefit of loving foster care for the dogs, Assisi – which also houses cats, rabbits and guinea pigs - took to social media with an appeal to anyone who could offer a dog a loving short-term home.

What followed was thousands of shares and likes across social media, alongside a raft of kind-hearted people offering to help.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Assisi’s Anna Morton explained: “The council advised us a complaint had been made.

“We were advised the dogs were making unacceptable levels of noise, with the barking between the hours of 5am and 7am.

“The only real option we had to mitigate the levels was to see if we could get the dogs off-site, so that we have the space to see what we do going forward in terms of mitigating it permanently.

“That is when we decided the best welfare for the dogs would be to get them into foster care, as opposed to putting them into other shelters.

“Other shelters have been very kind, but we still felt for our dogs, the ones that can be put into homes, the best option was fostering – that is why we put the post on Facebook.”

Anna explained Assisi currently have around 20 dogs on site, with 12 they would be happy to match up with a suitable foster carer, once the appropriate checks and applications have been completed.

Around eight of the animals however have particular care needs that require further accommodation to be sourced in the days and weeks ahead.

It is understood Assisi will have around six months to demonstrate they have complied with the noise abatement order and Anna explained they will “do whatever we have to do to ensure we comply”.

In the meantime, the charity explained the level of support they have received from across Northern Ireland has been “a real eye opener”.

“I just want to say how appreciative and how overwhelmed Assisi is and has been by the incredible response we have received from our community,” Anna added.

“It is just lovely to know we have that support out there. We kind of think we just go in and do our job on a day-to-day basis and we know in the Conlig and Ards North Down area we are pretty well supported.

“I don’t think we realised quite how much the entire community values us. That has been a real eye opener to us we have been completely blown away by the level of support we have received.”

A spokesperson for Ards and North Down Borough Council said: “Under the Clean Neighbourhoods and Environment Act (Northern Ireland) 2011, the Council has a duty to investigate noise complaints. The Council cannot comment in relation to any ongoing investigation.”