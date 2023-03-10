Assistant Chief Constable warns threat to PSNI officers is ‘real and immediate’

A top police officer has said the PSNI is “prepared for all eventualities” amid concerns that dissident republicans will strike again soon.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton was asked on BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show if he believes terrorists will follow up on their attempt to kill Detective Chief Inspector "very soon”.

"We have to be very alert,” he told presenter Stephen Nolan.

"The threat level is substantial which means an attack is likely.

"I’m prepared, and we as an organisation are prepared for all eventualities.”

Mr Singleton said that he reacted to the murder bid on his colleague in Omagh last month as a husband and a father – not just a police officer.

"It was a chilling and sobering moment and a reminder to us all that the threat we have lived with as police officers for years is still very real,” he added.

"The threat is real and the threat is immediate and our posture on and off duty needs to reflect that.”

The senior officer, who joined the police 20 years ago, warned that progress has been “arrested” in Northern Ireland and expressed concerns about a potential re-escalation of violence.

Mr Singleton warned that dissident republican groups maintain access to firearms and explosives and the attack on Mr Caldwell “demonstrates they have the capacity to use them”.

DCI John Caldwell who was shot in Omagh

Earlier this week police released footage of a blue Ford Fiesta leaving the scene on Killyclogher Road immediately after Mr Caldwell was shot multiple times in front of his young son and other children.

He remains in critical but stable condition in hospital.

Detectives have blamed the attack on the New IRA.

Earlier this week dissident group Arm na Poblachta (ANP) issued a threat claiming that families of police officers are legitimate targets.

Mr Singleton said all attacks and threats are designed to create fear and produce a pile of resignation letters on his desk, but conceded that officers are justifiably concerned.

"They [ANP] have demonstrated they are able to produce devices over the past number of months – it has to be treated as a credible threat,” he said.

"That even if it is limited by the size of the organisation.”

Mr Singleton described the issue of paramilitary gangs in NI as “complex” as a result of Northern Ireland’s status as a post conflict society and insisted police cannot “arrest our way out of this problem.”

However, he stressed that the PSNI is “trying to create the conditions within communities for transition” away from paramilitarism by taking enforcement action, which he described as “the stick to the carrot”.

Mr Singleton reacted to a suggestion from the chairman of Northern Ireland Affairs Committee Simon Hoare that paramilitaries who refuse to embrace peace should face "annihilation".

"I’m not sure annihilation is the right word for it – but if we are talking about a zero tolerance approach when it comes to paramilitary groups I would say that is absolutely the position of the PSNI and our partners and has been for the past seven years,” Mr Singleton said as he insisted police work closely with the National Crime Agency and HMRC.

The senior cop also said the UVF and UDA – which make hundreds of thousands of pounds primarily through drug dealing and extortion – should “retire their brand” as he insisted the reason paramilitary gangs exist is solely for the purposes of criminality.

Mr Singleton also reacted to the chair of the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) David Campbell’s claim that there is a “credible threat” if “unionism and loyalism is continually undermined”.

"There are definitely loyalist paramilitaries who have access to material whether that’s weapons or ammunition,” he said.

But Mr Singleton warned against the word loyalist becoming shorthand for criminals as he claimed some of the “strongest support” for the PSNI comes from within that community.