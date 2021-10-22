Assumption Grammar School in Ballynahinch apologises after ‘trivialising bipolar disorder’

Assumption Grammar has since apologised for the social media post.

A secondary school in Co Down has apologised after sharing a social media post in which members of staff “referred to Bipolar Disorder in a trivialised manner”.

Assumption Grammar School in Ballynahinch posted photographs on its Facebook page on Friday, in which one staff member is dressed up as another teacher.

A third employee is in a surgeon’s fancy dress costume. The original caption suggests that the ‘doctor’ cannot tell which person is the ‘real’ female teacher and has thus “diagnosed bipolar disorder”.

Bipolar disorder is a medical mental condition associated with episodes of mood swings ranging from depressive lows to manic highs.

Its exact cause isn’t fully known, but treatment is usually lifelong and often involves a combination of medications and psychotherapy.

The post has since been edited and subsequently deleted, following outrage from online users.

One past student of the school said: “I see that Assumption is creating a culture of disrespect and marginalisation. How are students supposed to put their trust in you when you think that this is funny and appropriate?

"Girls should have a safe space to discuss their mental health issues, this is a disgraceful post and if this is the environment that girls are supposed to learn and thrive in then they have no chance.

"How many Assumption Grammar students past and present have suffered with their mental health? No more silence! Apologies are needed.”

The Catholic girls’ grammar school issued an apology letter from its principal Peter Dobbin shortly after the social media post was deleted.

Addressed to parents and guardians, it states: “Assumption Grammar School deeply apologises for the offence caused by a recent social media post which referred to Bipolar Disorder in a trivialised manner.

"We can confirm that the post has now been deleted and removed from our social media. Mental Wellbeing is a key priority for all schools and to trivialise it was extremely insensitive on our part.

"Assumption Grammar School is fully committed to raising awareness in regard to mental health issues.

"We will use this experience as an educational tool for our staff, our students and beyond to highlight how mental health issues need to be treated with the greatest of respect at all times.”