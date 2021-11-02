‘At least’ another decade before PSNI truly reflective of NI community, says Deputy Chief Constable

It could be "at least" another decade before the PSNI’s 50-50 recruitment target envisaged in the Patten Report is realised, a senior officer has said.

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton was speaking at the launch of the PSNI's new recruitment campaign aimed at hiring 400 new student officers.

Tuesday’s event took place in the same week marking 20 years since the PSNI was formed.

One of the major recommendations of the landmark 1999 Patten Report, which was drawn up as part of the Good Friday Agreement, was a 50-50 recruitment policy to encourage more Catholics to join the PSNI, which replaced the RUC.

Lord Patten, who chaired the commission which produced the report, said at the time he thought it would take 10 years for the PSNI to be completely reflective of the community.

Since the report was published, the proportion of Catholic officers within the force has increased from 8% to 32%, achieved in large part through the 50-50 recruitment scheme, which ensured for 10 years that an equal number of Catholics and Protestants/others were hired.

PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton and Chief Operating Officer, Pamela McCreedy during the launch of the new student officer recruitment campaign at Police Headquarters in Belfast Credit: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The 50-50 scheme has not been in operation in recent years and the number of officers hired from the Catholic community has started to fall.

It was last used in a recruitment campaign in 2010, when 53% of those hired were from a Protestant background and 47% were from a Catholic background. Last year's recruitment campaign, the first which Sinn Fein attended the launch of, saw the split at 75% Protestant and 24% Catholic.

Speaking at Tuesday's press conference, Mr Hamilton was asked how long he felt it would take for a 50-50 force to be realised.

"Patten hoped it would take 10 years – we're now 20 years past that," he said.

"I do think that we are continuing to normalise our society. I think as we make more progress at every level, then I think it becomes more attractive for people.

"The more we can collectively remove the barriers to this, the better. But I do think we're probably looking at another 10 years of hard work at this at least [before the PSNI is reflective of the community]."

On the decreasing numbers of Catholic recruits in recent years, Mr Hamilton said there could be a range of factors.

"If we listen to politicians, it’s to do with legacy issues, issues of the past, which can overshadow today's policing. I think for some people, when they see terrorist incidents, when they think about the dissident threat – it can have a chilling effect," he said.

"It's only right that when you think about a career in policing, you think about what that will mean for your welfare and your safety, and that of your family. I think that's fair that people would reflect on that and I would assume those are some of the reasons why some people would be put off.

"I don't think people are less attracted to joining the police, I think there's a huge appetite, at all levels, for people to serve in our community, to uphold the law, to protect others, and wear the uniform to do that. I just think there are individual factors at times that make that more difficult."

Mr Hamilton said a return to 50-50 policing recruitment would not in itself solve the problem of the declining number of Catholic recruits.

"Positive action measures have worked in the past but some of the environmental issues we've talked about, such as issues around legacy issues, around the dissident threat and so forth, are going to take a bigger solution potentially than just taking positive action measures," he said.

"We've made a lot of progress in the last two years against the issue of dissent republicanism and trying to make communities safer for everybody.

"So there's a number of things that probably need to happen here to try and make this as accessible a service for people as we want it to be."

Mr Hamilton also acknowledged that the PSNI has faced a challenge in convincing young loyalists that the force is a good career path. Many loyalists have become angered by and disillusioned with the PSNI over a number of recent incidents, such as the handling of the funeral last year of IRA man Bobby Storey, which they said showed "two-tier" policing in favour of republicans.

"The issue of confidence in the loyalist community has been writ large with us for a large part of this year," the Deputy Chief Constable added.

"We understand that, we recognise that. So we're not complacent at all about what that means. Our outreach programme for this recruitment campaign includes loyalist areas and we hope it works."

Unionist politicians have called on PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne to resign several times in the last year, but his Deputy said his boss was a "modernising Chief Constable" who was committed to developing a more diverse workforce and leadership team.