‘At least he knew his son was cleared’... tributes as Chinook pilot’s dad dies at 86

RUC widow tells how she comforted him at Mull of Kintyre crash hearing

Struggle: Michael Tapper spent years fighting for his son’s reputation after the helicopter disaster in June 1994. Credit: PA

The last surviving parent of one of the pilots in the Mull of Kintyre Chinook helicopter disaster has passed away “at least knowing his son’s name had been cleared”.

Aged 86, Michael Tapper died on October 8, more than 27 years after his son, Flight Lieutenant Jonathan Tapper, was killed in the crash in 1994.

Fellow pilot Lieutenant Richard Cook was also killed in the disaster.

A total of 29 people died when the aircraft carrying intelligence and military experts crashed on the Mull of Kintyre in south-west Scotland on June 2, 1994.

The dead included 25 of the top MI5, Army and RUC Special Branch officers combating terrorism in Northern Ireland. The four crew members who died were from the Special Forces.

They had been in transit to a security conference in Inverness only months before the IRA ceasefire.

Niven Phoenix, whose father Ian – an RUC officer – perished in the disaster, offered his condolences to Mr Tapper’s loved ones.

He and his mother Susan, along with other victims’ families, have called for further investigation into what caused the crash.

The helicopter was on its way from RAF Aldergrove near Belfast to Inverness when it crashed into a hillside in thick fog.

It was initially wrongly claimed the two pilots were guilty of gross negligence. A review of the evidence was ordered in 2010 by then Defence Secretary Liam Fox, which led to the Flight Lieutenants Tapper and Cook being cleared of any blame.

Reflecting on the passing of Mr Tapper, Niven Phoenix said: “There’s been so many issues around what could and what couldn’t have happened. It’s very sad for the Tapper family.

“The only saving grace is at least Mike got to see his son’s name being cleared.

He added: “John Cook didn’t get to see his son’s [Richard] name cleared.”

Susan Phoenix told the Belfast Telegraph that she recalled offering comfort to Mr Tapper at a hearing into the crash in Paisley, Scotland.

“The last time I remember Mike Tapper I was patting his hand at the inquiry because we heard his son Jonathan’s voice on a recording of communications between the helicopter and RAF Prestwick,” she said.

“You heard Jonathan say. ‘Bye, bye’ and you heard the girl at Prestwick reply on the intercom: ‘Bye, bye’.

“His hand was on the seat in front of me and I just leaned in and stroked it because he was there alone.”

She continued: “It’s still bad that they cleared the pilots’ names 17 years later and Mike was struggling through that.

“He was fighting for his son’s good name and reputation. And still to this day we haven’t had an official apology or found out exactly what caused the crash.”

A personal statement from Prime Minister John Major in June 1994 in the wake of the tragedy said of the dead that “their skill and determination had helped to save many lives in Northern Ireland”.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) maintains there was no evidence of technical or mechanical failures.

In 2011, MoD Minister Lord Astor said the cause could never be established and to keep pursuing an answer would only distress the families further.

This year marked the 27th anniversary of the disaster, which was biggest loss of life sustained in a crash by the RAF in peacetime.

A funeral service for Mr Tapper will take place on November 12 in Burnham Thorpe, Norfolk.