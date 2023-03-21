ATM damaged after early morning break-in in Armagh

Entry has been forced to an ATM in Armagh after it was targeted in the early hours of Tuesday.

Damage was caused to the cash machine in the Moy Road area of the city.

PSNI Inspector Heatley said: "We believe that the back gate of the ATM in the Moy Road area had been damaged and forced open.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish if anything has been taken.”

Detectives have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious or who may have captured dashcam or other footage in the area to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 79 21/03/23 .