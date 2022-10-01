Ats us nai: Five of Belfast’s best colloquialisms

Belfast in Focus

We are well-known for our slang, but some tourists might not realise various places have phrases and terms specific to their location.

Belfast’s list of colloquialisms is an extensive one — and we’ve compiled our top five of the city’s sayings.

Oh mummy — Note: Mother(s) do not need to be present or involved for this term to work. It’s essentially a phrase used when someone is expressing shock or surprise (in either positive or negative ways).

Bout ye? — While ‘What’s the craic?’ is a general term used across Ireland, ‘Bout Ye?’, which translates as ‘How are you?’, is pure Belfast. It is usually followed by other well-known localised terms such as ‘love’ or ‘big lad’.

At’s a geg — Anything can be a geg: ‘Your woman’s a geg, that show’s a geg, my dog’s a geg’, the list is endless. It means a source of fun or amusement, or something/someone that is lively and entertaining.

Scundered a hundred — Embarrassed to the absolute maximum. While ‘scundered’ varies in meaning (in Co Tyrone it is often used to mean one is fed-up or tired), it’s used in Belfast to represent one taking an absolute beamer about something, as it were.

Ats us nai – Translated as ‘That’s us now’, but even then, it doesn’t make much literal sense. However, ‘At’s us nai’ can be attributed to basically any feasible scenario in which something is ready, completed or settled. For example, work done for the day? At’s us nai. Just sat down in the pub with a pint? At’s us nai. Finished reading our short list of Belfast sayings? At’s us nai.

Belfast: In Focus - As a city with a long history of reinventing itself, in 2022 Belfast is once again under pressure to clean up its act and fulfil its potential as a thriving hub for residents and visitors alike. The Belfast Telegraph investigates the challenges facing the city, shines a light on the projects and policies moving it forward, and envisages the Belfast of the future.